Migos rapper Takeoff accused of rape in lawsuit

Migos rapper Takeoff has been accused of rape in a civil lawsuit by a woman who alleges that he assaulted her in a bedroom at a party in June.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday, a woman identified only as Jane Doe claims that Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, raped her at a party in Los Angeles on June 23.

Doe sought medical care at a hospital that same day, where "hospital staff observed physical evidence of forceful rape," the lawsuit states. She also reported the assault to police officers who came to the hospital, according to Doe's lawyer, Neama Rahmani.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NBC News that there is a police report but would not comment on the date the police report was filed or whether police talked to Doe at the hospital. The LAPD did, however, confirm that the department is investigating the allegation against the rapper.

Takeoff's attorney, Drew Findling, categorically denied the accusations against his client in a statement. He also accused Doe's representative of not fulfilling their due diligence by speaking with relevant witnesses before launching the accusations against his client.

"What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false," Findling said in the statement sent to NBC News. "Takeoff is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved and peaceful personality. In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious exploitative money grab. As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults. This is not one of those situations.”

The lawsuit states that at the party on June 23, the woman noticed Takeoff "staring at her" several times throughout the evening, which made her "extremely uncomfortable." Takeoff allegedly approached Doe and offered her marijuana later in the night, but the woman continued to feel "uncomfortable" by his presence and extracted herself from the interaction.

Doe told her the party's host, Daryl McPherson, that she "had no desire to engage in any sort of intimate relationship" with Takeoff and that she felt unsettled by her interaction with him, and McPherson offered to take Doe to his room, per the lawsuit.

While walking up the stairs, however, the two encountered Takeoff and McPherson and the rapper got into an argument, the lawsuit said. McPherson, also known as DJ Durel, is a producer and recording engineer and the official DJ of Migos.

Doe went to McPherson's room, which Takeoff entered shortly thereafter, according to the suit. Takeoff allegedly began touching Doe, even though Doe "clearly and unequivocally refused" his advances and instructed him that she did not want to have sex with him, the lawsuit said.

"Notwithstanding Plaintiff’s express refusal, Defendant Takeoff grabbed Plaintiff, flipped her over face-down, and pulled down her clothing," the lawsuit said. "Defendant Takeoff then proceeded to have forceful sexual intercourse with Plaintiff from behind, without Plaintiff’s consent."

Rahmani — a former federal prosecutor — disputes the assertion that his client is looking for money or fame and says she wants to "remain anonymous for her safety." He said she decided to file a civil lawsuit before a completed criminal case only because she felt the LAPD was "dragging its feet" with its investigation.

"It's about justice, not money," Rahmani told NBC News. "The rape happened a month and a half ago and the LAPD has been dragging its feet in terms of making an arrest so we filed this civil suit earlier than we wanted to."

Rahmani emphasized that survivors often don't report their sexual assaults immediately, if at all, but that in this case, his client went to the hospital and told law enforcement about the alleged events the same day they occurred.

"She's willing and eager to cooperate with law enforcement and we will support law enforcement in whatever way possible," Rahmani said. " My client would be happy if he was arrested, charged, convicted and sentenced. She does not want to be famous, nor is she using Takeoff's celebrity status to further her career."

A spokesperson for the LAPD said the department could not comment on pending litigation or Rahmani's comments about delays in the investigation.