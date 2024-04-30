Mike Myers reveals his new look as a silver fox — and fans are praising it

Mike Myers’ latest red carpet appearance revealed that he’s now rocking a silver fox look.

The “Shrek” actor attended the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 27. He was photographed cracking a smile on the red carpet as he rocked his gray hairstyle, with facial scruff to match.

Normally, the “Austin Powers” star is seen with brown hair, which made fans pause and praise Myers current look on social media.

“The man looks good,” one person commented on X.

Another wrote, “I do like the new #MikeMyers look.”

“Put Mike Myers in a movie with this look and I will see it twice,” a third penned.

Mike Myers on the red carpet at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, which honored Nicole Kidman, on April 27, 2024. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

A fourth person shared two photos of Myers at the event and said they would love to see him in a James Bond movie.

“Mike Myers should be the next Bond villain, bringing it all full circle,” they wrote.

Although Myers’ look has garnered a lot of attention, this isn’t the first time he’s gone lighter, as the actor had white hair in 2016 while attending the White House State Dinner.

During the April 27 event, Myers was asked about Nicole Kidman, who was being honored at the gala. He told Entertainment Tonight that Kidman is “one of the most versatile (performers)” around.

“You admire her, and you like her. Which is a very rare combination for a performer,” he said. “Everything she does, I think, is very elegant and first class and fantastic.”

Kidman attended the gala with her husband, Keith Urban, and their two daughters, Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13. The “Big Little Lies” star showed up wearing a gorgeous gold Balenciaga gown.