Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino seen on video saving 2-year-old son from choking on pasta

"Jersey Shore" star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino shared a video showing a scary moment where his 2-year-old son, Romeo, was choking on pasta.

"THE SCARIEST MOMENT OF OUR LIVES‼️" the 41-year-old reality star captioned the ring video from his home, which he posted to social media on Saturday.

"It was an ordinary dinner at the Situations when suddenly without notice Romeo started choking on his favorite pasta pesto gnocchi !!" Sorrentino wrote. "He hunched over and wasn’t breathing."

The video shows the Sorrentino family having dinner at the table when suddenly Romeo starts coughing. The reality star and his pregnant wife, Lauren, immediately moved towards their son to provide aid.

When Romeo hunches over, Sorrentino springs into action by lifting and patting him on the back in an attempt to dislodge the pasta from his son's airway.

"It's OK, as long as he's making noise he's not choking," Lauren is heard saying as she retrieves something from a kitchen drawer, which she uses to help Romeo.

The couple is eventually able to save their son, who starts crying.

"I am so proud of how my wife and I didn’t panic, didn’t hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking airway and saved his life," Sorrentino wrote about the incident. "I love my family with all my heart and am so grateful things worked out 🙏🏼 it’s safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons and Romeo won’t be having gnocchi anytime soon."

Fans praised the couple for staying calm during a scary situation in the comments.

"Omg my heart, so glad he’s okay!" commented Sammi Giancola, Sorrentino's "Jersey Shore" co-star.

In addition to their son Romeo, Sorrentino and his wife also share a 1-year-old daughter, Mia, and announced last September that they have another baby on the way. The couple has been married since 2018.