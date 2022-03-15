Mike Tyson's cannabis brand is making ear-shaped weed gummies

Mike Tyson's cannabis brand just launched ear-shaped marijuana edibles, nearly 25 years after he was disqualified from the World Boxing Association Heavyweight Championship for biting his opponent's ears.

In reference to what became known as "The Bite Fight" with Evander Holyfield, Tyson's cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, announced a new product: ear-shaped edibles called Mike Bites — complete with a missing chunk.

Mike Bites ears have a bite mark at the top of the gummy, right where Tyson took off a piece of Holyfield's cartilage.

The company announced the product on Twitter on Tuesday.

They have Tyson's approval, too. Responding to a tweet about the new product, Tyson said, "These ears actually taste good!"

The gummies will be sold at dispensaries in California, Massachusetts and Nevada.

The 1997 match resumed after Tyson bit off a piece of Holyfield's ear. But Tyson was eventually disqualified and his boxing license was revoked after he bit Holyfield's other ear. He was fined $3 million.

The former opponents appear to have reconciled. In a 2019 episode of the podcast "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson," Holyfield said he "forgave" Tyson, and Tyson pitched an ear-shaped candy to him.

"You might be in business because we're going to make some holy ears," Tyson responded. "Edible ears that got a bit taken out of them. Holy ears."

Former co-host Eben Britton joked about taking a mold of Holyfield's ear.

"Well, I could do that," he replied.

It's unclear whether Holyfield will receive a bite of the profits from the gummies.