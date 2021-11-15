Miles Teller stars in Taylor Swift's new music video directed by Blake Lively

Blake Lively made her directorial debut with the release of Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)" on Monday.

The video, which dropped at 10 a.m. ET, co-stars actor Miles Teller.

"SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW," Swift wrote in an Instagram music video teaser on Sunday. "I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell."

Lively also shared a teaser on her Instagram page.

The two have been longtime friends, with Swift even using the names James, Betty and Inez (the names of Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughters) in lyrics to her song, “betty," from her "folklore" album.

The new music video comes just days after Swift re-released her fourth 2012 album, "Red." The album broke two Spotify records, including most-streamed album in a day by a female in Spotify history.

Swift also released a short film on YouTube based on the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

The Grammy-winning singer appeared on multiple late night talk shows to promote the album, including NBC's “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." She was the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live."

Swift has been re-recording several of her albums since a public feud with Scooter Braun, an executive at her former label, Big Machine Records.