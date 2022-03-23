Miley Cyrus' plane makes emergency landing after being hit by lightning

Miley Cyrus said she's safe after a plane she was taking to South America for a music festival was hit by lightning and forced to make an emergency landing.

"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting," Cyrus wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of the storm from a plane window and a picture of the apparently damaged aircraft.

"My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing," she added.

"We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. 💔 I LOVE YOU," Cyrus added. The singer was scheduled to headline the Asunciónico music festival on Wednesday.

Some acts, including Machine Gun Kelly, were already canceled Tuesday due to bad weather.

But Machine Gun Kelly didn't give up that easily. "the concert grounds flooded in paraguay tonight so they cancelled our set…but i just ordered a huge speaker so meet me out front of my hotel right now, youre getting a show," he wrote on Twitter.

He later posted a video of a huge crowd enjoying the show. "And that’s how we turn bad news into amazing news," he wrote.