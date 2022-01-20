The M&Ms are getting a new look to become more ‘inclusive’. People jokingly think they should be hotter.

A newly announced makeover for the beloved M&Ms characters has prompted many on social media to call for the return of the previous, more classic "hot" M&Ms.

M&M’s parent company Mars, Incorporated announced Thursday that the personified candy characters will have more “more nuanced personalities to underscore the importance of self-expression and power of community through storytelling.”

That means giving the M&M’s arms and legs that match their shell color, instead of the tan flesh tone the previous version had. The two female characters will wear less stereotypically feminine attire now as well — the brown M&M’s heels have been lowered to sensible pumps, and in lieu of her signature go-go boots, the green M&M now sports a pair of “cool, laid-back sneakers to reflect her effortless confidence.”

The company said the new look is part of its “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong and society is inclusive.”

Such changes ignited conversation amongst fans of the candy, with many demanding that the M&Ms revert back to their more signature style.

"I am a single issue voter and my issue: KEEP THE GREEN M&M A HOT SEXY LADY," one Twitter user wrote in response to the changes to the green M&M's vibe.

"re-yassify the M&Ms immediately," wrote another, referring to the popular 2021 meme that means beautifying something, typically something that is unappealing or heteronormative.

The new M&Ms: 'throwing shine and not shade'

The female M&M's make-up is more subtle, instead of wearing dramatic lashes.

The two female characters will also have a more friendly relationship, instead of the catty one they've displayed in M&M's ads, and are now "together throwing shine and not shade."

The red M&M will be nicer to the rest of the gang, and the orange one will "embrace his true self, worries and all" now that he can "acknowledge his anxiety."

The M&M's names will be less gendered as well, as Mars is forgoing prefixes like "Ms." and "Mr." in an effort to focus on "their personalities, rather than their gender."

Online, people joked about the character development as arbitrary changes in the name of representation. Some questioned why a personified candy struggles with his mental health.

"finally an M&M with mental health struggles," one person tweeted, with an image of the orange M&M.

"Orange will acknowledge his anxiety," read the text of one tweeted meme featuring Don Draper of the "Mad Men" show.

Some also took issue with the green M&M's new shoes.

"100% here for a sneakerhead m&m we are an oppressed community that deserves representation," one Twitter user wrote.

Others simply poked fun at the entire announcement.

"The green M&M, newly liberated from her white boots, lets loose," one user wrote, poking fun at if the news were on a NPR report. "She talks social reproduction theory, how patriarchy and capitalism violently reinforce each other, and what a sexy lady M&M says about gender as a construct."