In more furious tweets, Roseanne blames Ambien for racist post, calls out her co-stars

Roseanne Barr unleashed a fresh batch of controversial tweets overnight and into Wednesday morning, blaming a prescription sleeping pill for the racist comment that got her show canceled — and lashing out at her co-stars for throwing her "under the bus."

In a tweet posted just after midnight ET, which has since been deleted, Barr wrote: "guys I did something unforgiveable [sic] so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-I went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but...don’t defend it please. ty [thank you]."

It came after a profuse series of apologies from Barr for her tweet early Tuesday which referred to former adviser to President Barack Obama Valerie Jarrett as a "child" of the "Muslim Brotherhood" and "Planet of the Apes." Jarrett, who is black, was born in Iran to American parents.

That caused ABC to cancel Barr's show in record time, leaving her out of a job before the close of business Tuesday.