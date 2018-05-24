Moses Farrow defends Woody Allen, says mother Mia Farrow was abusive

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

An adopted son of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow has published a searing blog post in which he defends his father against sexual assault allegations and claims his mother was physically abusive.

Moses Farrow's 4,650-word post, published on Wednesday, details the "fatal dysfunction" inside his childhood home — but blames it on his mother, not Allen.

"Given the incredibly inaccurate and misleading attacks on my father, Woody Allen, I feel that I can no longer stay silent as he continues to be condemned for a crime he did not commit," Farrow wrote in the blog post, which he titled "A son speaks out."

The post comes after an open letter from 2014 in which Allen's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, the younger sister of Moses, alleged that the filmmaker had sexually assaulted her when she was seven. Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations and says Dylan was likely "coached" by Mia to make the claims.

U.S. actress and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Mia Farrow listens a question as she speaks to the media about her visit to the Central African Republic at United Nations headquarters in New York on July 22, 2014. Eduardo Munoz / Reuters file

Allen and Mia Farrow dated for 12 years before breaking up in 1992, when Mia Farrow learned that Allen had an intimate relationship with her oldest adopted daughter, 21-year-old Soon-Yi Previn, whom he later married.

Moses Farrow's post denies the sexual abuse ever happened and goes into detail about the day it allegedly occurred, when, he wrote, Mia was out shopping with a friend, Casey Pascal. Allen was in the family's Connecticut country home with the kids and Pascal's kids, plus two nannies and a French tutor. Farrow was 14 at the time and wrote that had been instructed by his mother not to let Allen out of his sight following the revelation of the romantic relationship with Soon-Yi.

Farrow recalled a fun afternoon of watching the movie "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" with his siblings, their friends, and Allen. When his mother returned, "there were no complaints by the nannies, and nothing odd about Dylan’s behavior. In fact, Woody and Mia went out to dinner that night," he wrote.

The next morning, a phone call from Pascal alleging that her nanny had seen Allen with his head in Dylan's lap changed "our lives forever," Farrow wrote.

He cast doubt on the call in his blog post: "Really? With all of us in there? And if she had witnessed that, why wouldn’t she have said something immediately to our nanny Kristi?"

At the time, however, Moses Farrow wrote a letter condemning Allen which he read to the media — something he now claims he did to earn his mother's approval.