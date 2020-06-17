MTV fires Alex Kompothecras of 'Siesta Key' over past racist social media posts

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Alex Kompothecras has been fired from the MTV reality series "Siesta Key" over past racist social media posts, the network said.

"We've made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence," the show announced Tuesday night on Twitter, adding that he will not appear in future seasons.

The season 3 premiere aired Tuesday night. It did not include scenes featuring Kompothecras, according to US Weekly. The back of his head was shown in one scene.

Kompothecras, a cast member in the series that takes place in and around an affluent island community just southwest of Sarasota, Florida, used the N-word in a comment of a resurfaced Instagram post. He also commented laughing at multiple other racist posts on the app, the outlet said.

People.com reported that "racist comments and white supremacist posts allegedly made by Kompothecras recently resurfaced and have been circulating by fan accounts online." NBC News has not independently viewed the posts.

Kompothecras and his girlfriend Alyssa Salerno have been prominently featured in the show. They welcomed a daughter on June 11.

Kompothecras, who did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday, is no longer listed as a cast member on the MTV website.

His firing comes a week after MTV cut ties with Dee Nguyen, a contestant on the reality competition show "The Challenge," over comments she made about the Black Lives Matter movement.

"IDK why some of you think I'm anti-BLM," Nguyen wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "I've been saying that since the day I lost my virginity."

Nguyen apologized in a tweet after she faced backlash and before she was fired.

"I am sorry for the insensitive tweet I posted earlier," she wrote. "I was being defensive and not speaking from my heart. But there’s no excuse."

That tweet was also deleted.

In a statement last Monday, MTV said, "As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her. Out of respect for our Challengers, we'll air our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice."