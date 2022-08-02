Country music singer Naomi Judd left daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will, according to the document.

Judd, who died by suicide on April 30, named her husband, musician Larry Strickland, the executor of her estate. A copy of the will obtained by NBC News states Strickland has "full authority and discretion" to do what he sees fit with properties within the estate, including selling or leasing them, without approval of any court or the "joinder of any beneficiary."

Strickland is also entitled to "reasonable compensation" for his services and any expenses, including attorney and accountant's fees, according to the document.

In the event that Strickland can't serve as executor for death or other reasons, Judd appointed her brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr, as co-executors, the will states. Wiatr is president of Wiatr & Associates, a business management and accounting firm.

It is not know if Wynonna or Ashley Judd are named elsewhere as beneficiaries of any of Judd's assets.

Judd's will was prepared on Nov. 20, 2017. Witnesses who signed the document testified that she was "of sound mind, memory and understanding and not under any restraint or in any respect incompetent to make a Last Will and Testament."

NBC News has reached out to representatives for the late singer's estate as well as her daughters.

Wynonna and Ashley Judd announced their mother’s death in a statement on April 30, saying they had lost her to "the disease of mental illness."

In an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America” not long after Judd's death, Ashley Judd shared the details of how her mother died to shed light on mental health issues and to encourage others to seek help.

"She used a weapon," she told host Diane Sawyer. "My mother used a firearm, so that's the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand we're in a position that if we don't say it, someone else is going to."

She also spoke of being the one to discover her mother's body.

“I visit with my mom and pop every day when I’m home in Tennessee, so I was at the house visiting, as I am every day. Mom said to me, ‘Will you stay with me?’ and I said, ‘Of course, I will,’” she said. “I went upstairs to let her know that her good friend was there, and I discovered her. I have both grief and trauma from discovering her.”

Judd, who was vocal about her struggle with depression that left her inert for two years, died a day before she and her daughter Wynonna, of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds, were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She was 76.

In an essay for NBC News, Judd wrote about her daughters and husband getting her help for her severe depression.

"My family — Ashley, Wynonna and Larry — were just beside themselves," she wrote. "When you see somebody you love who is suffering so deeply, and there’s nothing you can do, it’s almost as hard on you as it is on the person suffering, especially when you love each other as much as the four of us love each other."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.