Natalie Desselle-Reid, 'Madea' and 'B*A*P*S*' actor, dies at 53

Actor Natalie Desselle-Reid, known for her roles in "Madea's Big Happy Family," "Eve" and "B*A*P*S*," died Monday at the age of 53.

Desselle-Reid's manager, Dolores Robinson, confirmed the news on Twitter.

"Natalie Desselle the beautiful talented actress passed away this morning," Robinson wrote. "Natalie was a bright light. She was an amazing actress and comedienne but also an awesome mother & wife."

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning from colon cancer," a statement on Desselle-Reid's Instagram read. "She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife."

Her Hollywood career began in 1996 when she performed a one-episode role in "Family Matters," which was soon followed up by her 1997 appearance in "B*A*P*S." In the latter, she starred as Halle Berry's sidekick, Mickey.

Her early career also featured roles in "For Your Love" and "Built to Last." She soon found a starring TV role in "Eve," playing the character of Janie Egins throughout 66 episodes that aired between 2003 and 2006.

She's also well known for her role in Tyler Perry's "Madea's Big Happy Family," where she played Tammy.

Though her last acting credit came in 2017 for a role in the series "Ya Killin' Me," Desselle-Reid also worked as a producer for a short called "Barrier," which is currently in post-production. Directed by Felipe Martinez, it follows a North Korean immigrant living in the U.S. who works to save enough money to get her children out of North Korea.

Her "B*A*P*S*" costar, Halle Berry, tweeted she was "completely heartbroken" by the news.

Other condolences and memorials poured in on social media.

Sending my love and condolences out to Natalie Desselle family. Had the pleasure of working with her on Tyler Perrys “Madea Big Happy Family” sending my love 🕊 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9pLaVEEJzI — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 7, 2020

Just absolutely decimated by this news...

Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom was managing her.

She will be so missed...sending out prayers to her children and husband.

💔🙏🏽😢

Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BsyltHxKRG — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) December 7, 2020

We all need friends like Mickey!



Thank you Natalie Desselle-Reid for your work 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/K0LiSWojBk — Issa Rae Presents (@IssaRaePresents) December 7, 2020

Desselle-Reid is survived by her husband, Leonard Reid, and three children.