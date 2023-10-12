Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and studios are suspended

LOS ANGELES — Negotiations between the union representing thousands of actors on strike in Hollywood and the studios have been suspended, a trade association for the studios said late Wednesday.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said in a statement that the gap between it and the union known as SAG-AFTRA "is too great."

"Conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction," the alliance, known as AMPTP, said. (The trade association represents NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.)

SAG-AFTRA, which stands for the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, has been on strike since July 14.

They went on strike weeks after writers did so, on May 2. The Writers Guild of America strike ended almost five months later on Sept. 27. Members of that union ratified its agreement this week.

The actors union and the AMPTP said in late September that they were resuming negotiations.