Neil Innes, Monty Python collaborator, dies at 75

The comedian and musician died of natural causes Sunday night, agent Nigel Morton said.
35th Anniversary Of The Fest For Beatles Fans Celebration - Day 1
Neil Innes in 2009.Bobby Bank / WireImage

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Monty Python writer and actor Neil Innes has died, his agent has confirmed. He was 75.

The comedian and musician died of natural causes Sunday night, agent Nigel Morton said.

Innes was known for his work with the British comedy group Monty Python and The Bonzo Dog Band.

A statement released on behalf of his family Monday said: “It is with deep sorrow and great sadness that we have to announce the death of Neil James Innes on December 29, 2019.

Neil Innes, second from left, poses with Monty Python members Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, and Terry Jones.Pierre Vauthey / Sygma via Getty Images

"We have lost a beautiful, kind, gentle soul whose music and songs touched the heart of everyone and whose intellect and search for truth inspired us all,” the statement said. "He died of natural causes quickly without warning and, I think, without pain.”

Innes wrote songs for the popular film Monty Python And The Holy Grail, appeared in Monty Python’s Life of Brian and toured the UK and Canada with the group.

He was also a member of the band The Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band, later renamed the Bonzo Dog Band, whose song, "I'm The Urban Spaceman" won him an Ivor Novello award.

Colleagues have been paying tributes to Innes on Twitter, including the prominent British actor Mark Gatiss, who fondly wrote “Sweet dreams, sweet idiot."