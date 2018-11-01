Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

Music icon Neil Young finally acknowledged his marriage to actress Daryl Hannah — and then begged Americans to rock the vote next week.

The "Harvest Moon" crooner reportedly tied the knot with the 57-year-old "Splash" actress back in August but hadn't commented on the union until casually mentioning it this week on his website.

He referenced "my wife Daryl and I" in a plea to Americans to get out to the polls on Tuesday.

Young, 72, recalled how moved he was back in 1970 before writing "Ohio" in honor of students killed at Kent State University. Today, Young said, he's concerned about gun control.

"Today we see what we have become," according to Young. "With no real laws protecting us from guns, and with politicians supporting the NRA because the NRA supports them, we are not well represented. Today's students are brave, demanding change in violent times. My wife Daryl and I put this video together for you to reflect on. Give us common sense gun laws that protect our people, in schools, in places of worship, in the workplace and on the streets. VOTE."

The video showed Young in concert, explaining the Kent State shooting to a contemporary audience.