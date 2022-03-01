Netflix is giving viewers more Lindsay Lohan movies

The Lohanaissance is here.

Netflix announced Tuesday that Lindsay Lohan is partnering with the streaming service to star in two new films.

Lohan was already set to return to acting with the Netflix rom-com “Falling for Christmas” with Chord Overstreet, which will premiere later this year.

Now, fans can expect to see her more.

"The world first fell in love with Lindsay Lohan when she played a set of twins — and Netflix is once again giving the world twice the Lindsay to love through a creative partnership that will see her star in two new films!" Netflix wrote in a tweet.

"Exciting things to come!" Lohan wrote on Twitter and Instagram.