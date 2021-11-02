Netflix rolls out its first mobile games

Netflix announced on Tuesday that its first collection of games are now available for subscribers to play.

The games available to play include: “Stranger Things: 1984,” “Stranger Things 3: The Game,” “Shooting Hoops,” “Card Blast,” and “Teeter Up.”

Members with Android phones can access the games when logged into their Netflix profiles, the company said. They are not available on kids profiles. A version for iPhones will be released soon.

"It’s early days, but we’re excited to start bringing you exclusive games, with no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases," Netflix Geeked said in a tweet.

Mike Verdu, Netflix's vice president of game development, said in a press release that the company is "excited to take our first step in launching Netflix games on mobile to the world."

"Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone," Verdu said.

The news comes as Netflix continues its push into the gaming space. In July, Netflix hired Verdu, a former executive at Facebook and Electronic Arts, to begin developing its gaming division.

In September, the streaming giant announced it acquired Night School Studio, the indie game developer behind titles such as “Oxenfree” and “Afterparty.”

"We’re in the early stages of creating a great gaming experience for our members around the world," Netflix said in its news release at the time.