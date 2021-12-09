The new color of 2022 is here

Pantone announced on Wednesday its new color of the year for 2022: Very Peri — the first hue the company has created for its annual color of the year.

The periwinkle blue hue with a violet red undertone is a "symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through," the company said in a news release.

“As we emerge from an intense period of isolation, our notions and standards are changing, and our physical and digital lives have merged in new ways,” the company added. “Digital design helps us to stretch the limits of reality, opening the door to a dynamic virtual world where we can explore and create new color possibilities.”

Very Peri is the first color Pantone has created for its annual hue of choice, which is based on color theory and the year's trends, the company said.

Last year, Pantone chose "Ultimate Gray" and "Illuminating," a bright yellow, explaining that the two were intended to “express a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting.”

"Pantone Color of the Year reflects what is taking place in our global culture, expressing what people are looking for that color can hope to answer," Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a news release.

"As society continues to recognize color as a critical form of communication, and a way to express and affect ideas and emotions and engage and connect, the complexity of this new red violet infused blue hue highlights the expansive possibilities that lay before us.”