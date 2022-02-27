New York man wins $10 million lottery prize — again

Three years after winning a $10 million lottery prize, a New York man has done it again.

Juan Hernandez, of Uniondale, New York, won New York Lottery’s $10,000,000 Deluxe scratch-off game earlier this month, claiming the grand prize, according to the New York Lottery.

In a release published on Feb. 22, the New York Lottery said lightning struck twice for Hernandez, who won the same amount on the $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket in 2019.

"I’m still trying to spend the $10 million I won in [2019]," Hernandez said in a statement.

Hernandez's most recent winning scratch off was purchased at a Stop & Shop in Hempstead, New York.

He opted to cash out in a lump sum, totaling $6,510,000 after required withholdings.

A press release from the New York Lottery said that, as of its publication, there were still three top prizes left on the $10,000,000 Deluxe ticket.