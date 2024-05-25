Nicki Minaj apparently arrested in the Netherlands after incident involving her luggage

Nicki Minaj was apparently arrested by police in the Netherlands stemming from an incident involving her luggage, according to the rapper's social media posts.

The rapper was traveling to Manchester, England, from Amsterdam, Netherlands, for a concert on her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour." Minaj, 41, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, is scheduled to perform at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester on Saturday night.

When asked if the rapper had been taken into custody, a spokesperson for the police in the Netherlands said that it had "arrested a 41-year-old American woman at Schiphol Airport because of possession of soft drugs."

In one video she shared on X Saturday afternoon, Minaj is seen being told that her luggage needs to be searched.

"I'm so sorry to say that," a man at the airport tells her.

"But isn't that what you planned on doing from the get-go? Why didn't you guys search it before it went on the plane," she responds.

The man says they did a "random quick check" but need to open the luggage.

In subsequent posts, Minaj said she believed people were trying to "stop this tour" and were lying to her.

"They took my luggage & when I asked where it is they said it’s on the plane. It couldn’t have been, I just pulled up," she said. "I never gave them my bags. They’re refusing to let me see my own bags."

In another post, she wrote: "They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc."

"This is how they plant things in your luggage," another read.

In her final post, Minaj said she was being told she had to "go 5 mins away to make a statement about my security to the police precinct."