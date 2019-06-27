Breaking News Emails
Nicki Minaj went after BET on Thursday, saying the BET Awards would "rather be a messy reality show than a prestigious award show."
"When u go out of ur way to b spiteful & hurt artists who have always supported ur show... when you fire great ppl who have put their heart & soul into the show... when you’d rather be a messy reality show than a prestigious award show... when ur still being dragged by that lace," Minaj wrote on Twitter, responding to a tweet claiming the 2019 BET Awards Show drew just 2 million viewers.
BET, in a statement given to NBC News, said the award show drew 12.7 million viewers.
The tweet is just the latest salvo in Minaj's ongoing feud with BET. In February, she cancelled her appearance at the BET Experience music festival over a tweet about her and fellow rapper Cardi B.
After Cardi became the first woman to win a Grammy for best rap album as a solo artist, BET tweeted, “Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront.” (A lace-front is a type of wig.)
Minaj, who was set to headline the June festival with Young Money label-mate Lil Wayne, responded on Twitter: “Young Money will no longer be a part of the BET Experience or award show."
She also shared images of her fans flooding BET's Instagram page in her defense.
The BET tweet was deleted and the network issued a public apology to Minaj for the "hurt, disappointment and confusion" the post caused and said it “should never have been written.”
Minaj did not immediately responded to NBC News' requests for comment.