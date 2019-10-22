Breaking News Emails
Nicki Minaj revealed in an Instagram post to her 106 million followers that she married Kenneth Petty.
The Grammy-nominated rapper, who was born Onika Tanya Maraj, announced the news Monday night with a video showing off custom "Mr." and "Mrs." coffee mugs on a table with a white "Bride" baseball hat and a black "Groom" hat.
She captioned the video with her new name and presumed wedding date. "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19," she wrote.
In an episode earlier this summer on her Beats1 radio show, "Queen Radio," Minaj revealed that she got a marriage license with Petty.
The video has been viewed more than 3 million times and several of the rapper's celebrity friends filled the comments section with well-wishes.
"Congratulations to you both on your beautiful union," model Naomi Campbell wrote.
"Congrats Nicki!!!!!!u did it," television personality and actress La La Anthony posted, while model Winnie Harlow told Minaj that she deserves "all the happiness in the world."
The wedding comes more than a month after the 36-year-old tweeted that she planned on retiring so she could focus on having a family.
"I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now," Minaj, who goes by Mrs. Petty on Twitter, wrote in September. "To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE."
She later deleted the tweet and apologized after fans began to panic over the idea of her leaving music.
"I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that," she tweeted to one fan. "The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe."
During an interview with the entertainment blog The Shade Room that was posted Sunday, Minaj explained that the tweet was about whether she wanted to record another album.
"When I posted that retirement tweet, I knew that I still had music that I already had recorded that was still going to come out. So the retirement was kind of talking about my album, meaning like, 'Do I want to go back and record my fifth album?'" she said, hinting that she has a few features with other artists lined up.