Nicolas Cage will play Joe Exotic in 'Tiger King' scripted series

The eight-episode limited series is inspired by Joe Schreibvogel, the Oklahoma zookeeper who is currently serving time for planning a murder-for-hire plot.
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 08, 2020
Actor Nicolas Cage arrives at the Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Pier on Febr. 8, 2020 in Santa Monica, Calif.Ray Tamarra / GC Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Gwen Aviles and Diana Dasrath

Nicolas Cage will undertake the first television series role of his career as Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix's popular docuseries "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," in an upcoming scripted show.

The eight-episode limited series is inspired by Joe Schreibvogel, the real-life Oklahoma zookeeper who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for planning a murder-for-hire plot targeting animal rights activist Carole Baskin and for more than a dozen wildlife violations, including killing five tigers. The untitled project will "explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation," according to a statement from ViacomCBS.

Dan Lagana, the Peabody-Award winning showrunner of "American Vandal," is set to be an executive producer and the showrunner of the series, which will be produced by Imagine Television Studios, CBS Television Studios, Make Good Content, Saturn Films and Texas Monthly.

Netflix's "Tiger King" premiered in March to record viewership. Schreibvogel's story has also inspired a forthcoming Universal Content Productions show, which will star Kate McKinnon of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" as Baskin.

Gwen Aviles

Gwen Aviles is a trending news and culture reporter for NBC News. 

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is entertainment producer and senior reporter for NBC News covering all platforms.