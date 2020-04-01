Nipsey Hussle's girlfriend posts tribute on anniversary of his death

Lauren London, the longtime girlfriend of Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle, posted a tribute marking the anniversary of his death, writing that "the pain is as heavy as it was a year ago."
"Time is deceptive," the actress wrote alongside a picture of her and Hussle at his clothing store. "I didn't think I was going to survive a second of this. Prayers have kept me together. The kids keep me going and God's grace and mercy have carried me this far."
London, 35, and Hussle, 33, began dating in 2013 and welcomed their son, Kross, three years later.
An artist, activist and entrepreneur, Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, began his career selling CDs in the parking lot of a strip mall In South Los Angeles. As he rose in the hip-hop scene, he bought property, opening up his own store, Marathon Clothing, and a co-working space, Vector 90.
Hussle was gunned down outside his store on March 31 of last year. Eric Ronald Holder Jr., a 30-year-old aspiring rapper and suspected gang member, was arrested and charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He pleaded not guilty and remains held on $6.5 million bail awaiting trial.
"As today marks a year, I stand strong because of you ... With every breath I take I honor you," London wrote. "I carry this pain with purpose. I promise I will make you proud. I promise to apply everything you taught me."
Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, The Game, DJ Khaled and numerous others also posted tributes commemorating Hussle on the anniversary of his death.
Hussle's work and his transparency about his past membership with the Rollin' 60s, had a lasting impact on South Los Angeles communities, inspiring rival gangs to march in peace and congregate. The intersection near his store will be renamed Ermias "Nipsey Hussle" Asghedom Square in celebration of his contributions to the community, and more than 50 murals have been painted in his honor throughout Los Angeles.