Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon final for 20th Grand Slam victory, ties Nadal and Federer

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has bested Matteo Berrettini in the 2021 Wimbledon men's final on Sunday, tying the men's all-time record for most Grand Slams won.

Djokovic, 34, won the match against Italy's Berrettini, 25, to clinch his 20th Grand Slam singles title. The win ties him with fellow tennis stars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who also won 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

After holding off Berrettini in four sets, Sunday's win was the Serbian tennis star's sixth title at Wimbledon.

Djokovic sprawled on the ground after Berrettini hit the net in the final moment of the matchup as the crowd roared around him. After the match, the pair shook hands and briefly embraced.

This legendary tale gains yet another chapter. Djokovic is the Wimbledon champion for a sixth time

Earlier in the year, Djokovic won his 19th Grand Slam title at the 2021 French Open in June and his 18th at the Australian Open in February. He is also considered the defending champion of Wimbledon, winning the Grand Slam in 2019 against Roger Federer.

Wimbledon was not held in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Djokovic had previously beaten Berrettini during a matchup at the French Open.

On the way to the final game Berrettini beat Hubert Hurkacz, of Poland, who had previously defeated Federer. Djokovic had beat Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, to advance to the finals.

Berrettini's appearance in the final match at Wimbledon was the first of any Italian person, man or woman, according to The Guardian.

He has yet to win his first Grand Slam.