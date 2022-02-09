Ohio village scraps plan with affordable housing after Dave Chappelle threatens to pull his businesses

An Ohio village on Monday failed to approve a zoning ordinance that included dozens of affordable housing units after opposition from comedian Dave Chappelle, who called the village council "clowns" and threatened that his business ventures would be "off the table."

Yellow Springs, Chappelle's hometown, is the planned site of the entertainer's restaurant, Firehouse Eatery, and comedy club, Live from YS, that are currently under development in an old village firehouse, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported last year.

Chappelle has previously threatened to pull his business investments from the town if the development were approved as proposed, although has not publicly specified exactly what he opposes in the plan.

At a December meeting, the Dayton Daily News reported that Chappelle told the council he was "adamantly opposed" and has "invested millions of dollars in town. If you push this thing through, what I’m investing in is no longer applicable."

Chappelle reiterated his opposition to the plan when the zoning change came up for a vote Monday.

At that meeting, according to video posted to the Yellow Springs Community Access YouTube page, Chapelle wondered why the council would pursue the housing plan "while it kicks out a $65 million-a-year company.”

“I cannot believe you would make me audition for you, you look like clowns,” Chappelle said Monday. “I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table.”

With one recusal, only four council members were available and the vote deadlocked at 2-2, ensuring the new housing development cannot proceed, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Representatives for Chappelle did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.

Documents posted by the Yellow Springs council showed that the proposal was pitched as a way to reduce the cost of housing and allow workers for village services to live near their jobs.

Without the higher-density and affordable home units, one memo by council president Brian Housh said, the starting price for homes in the development could jump by $100,000.

Housh, who voted in favor of the zoning change, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.