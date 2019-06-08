Breaking News Emails
LONDON — Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman was honored Friday by Queen Elizabeth II — the monarch she is about to play on television in "The Crown."
Colman was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE, in the annual Queen's Birthday Honors list.
The performer won a best-actress Oscar this year for playing 18th-century monarch Queen Anne in "The Favourite." She plays the current queen in the third season of Netflix's royal drama "The Crown," which is currently in production.
Colman said she was "totally thrilled, delighted and humbled" by the honor.
Honors are awarded twice a year, at New Year and to mark the monarch's official birthday in June, and reward hundreds of people for services to their community or national life. Most go to people who are not in the limelight, but there is also a sprinkling of famous faces.
Recipients are selected by committees of civil servants from nominations made by the government and the public, with the awards bestowed by the queen and other senior royals during Buckingham Palace ceremonies.
Feargal Sharkey, former lead singer of The Undertones — best known for punk classic "Teenage Kicks" — was named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, or OBE. So were singer-songwriter Elvis Costello and actress Cush Jumbo, a star of TV legal series "The Good Fight."
British-Sri Lankan rapper MIA, whose full name is Mathangi Arulpragasam, was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire, or MBE.
In descending order, the main honors are knighthoods, CBE, OBE and MBE. Knights are addressed as "sir" or "dame," followed by their name. Recipients of the other honors have no title, but can put the letters after their names.
Meanwhile Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were among members of the royal family to attend an annual military parade in honor of Queen Elizabeth on Saturday — Meghan's first official royal engagement since the birth of her and Harry's son Archie.
Known as the Trooping of the Colour, the parade has marked the official birthday of the reigning British monarch for more than 260 years, and this year features more than 1,400 soldiers, nearly 300 horses and 400 musicians.
The display closes with a fly-past by Britain's Royal Air Force.