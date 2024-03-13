Olivia Rodrigo hands out emergency contraceptives at concert in Missouri, where abortion is banned

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo, a vocal advocate for women’s reproductive rights, paired up with local organizations to distribute free emergency contraceptives and condoms during a tour stop in St. Louis.

Fans who attended Rodrigo’s “Guts” concert at the Enterprise Center Tuesday night shared photos on social media of emergency contraceptive pills, stickers and information about abortion care in the state.

The Missouri Abortion Fund, which provides financial assistance to those who cannot afford the full cost of abortion care, thanked Rodrigo for working with the organization, joking on social media, “It’s brutal out here in Missouri,” playing on one of Rodrigo’s lyrics.

Rodrigo posted on her Instagram story that a portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales from the St. Louis show will go towards the Missouri Abortion Fund and Right By You, which helps Missourians access abortion, birth control and birth care.

NBC News has reached out to Rodrigo's representatives for comment.

Rodrigo was praised for her advocacy, with one X user writing “Respect! This is what putting ur money where ur mouth is.”

"To have the new generation of mainstream pop girls be this brave and this willing to be 100% clear about an issue that is SO polarizing. I have tears in my eyes it’s awesome to see," another fan tweeted.

In Missouri, abortion is illegal following the Supreme Court overturn of Roe. v. Wade in June 2022. It is banned except to save the life of the pregnant person. Since the fall of Roe, 14 states have made abortion illegal, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Prior to her tour, the star had announced she started Fund 4 Good, a nonprofit to support women, girls and those seeking “reproductive health freedom.”

A portion of the proceeds from all her ticket sales will go towards the fund, and she's partnering with local chapters of the National Network of Abortion Funds for the North American leg of her "Guts" world tour.

In June 2022, Rodrigo slammed the Supreme Court’s decision during her set at Glastonbury Festival in England.

“I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” she said, The Guardian reported. “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a s--- about freedom.”

She was then joined by singer Lily Allen and performed Allen’s hit “F— You.”