Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu, 16, announces retirement on Instagram

Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu, 16, has announced her retirement on Instagram.

Liu, who made the announcement on Saturday, said she had been skating for 11 years, since the age of 5, and said in that time she'd accomplished her goals.

"i honestly never thought i would’ve accomplished as much as i did LMAOO i’m so happy. i feel so satisfied with how my skating career has gone," she wrote on Instagram.

Liu did not specify why she decided to retire, but alluded to the fact that her career had had its ups and downs.

On Instagram, Liu shared a slew of photos from her time competing at the Olympics and from her childhood.

She said now that she's retired, she'll probably spend time with friends and family in addition to studying.

She added that "this skating thing has taught me a lot more about life than i anticipated. i’m really glad i skated."

Liu's time at the 2022 Beijing Olympics may have been marred by the fact it is believed she and her father, Arthur Liu, were targeted by the Chinese government for surveillance and harassment.

The senior Liu is a former political refugee.

Federal charges have been filed against five people believed to be working for the Chinese government to spy on, harass and stalk former Chinese nationals living in the United States.