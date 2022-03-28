Oscars 2022: Full winners list

The biggest night in Hollywood is upon us and we'll have the very latest as winners are announced. The awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

From best picture to best actress in a leading role, here is a full list of winners and nominees.

Best actress in a supporting role

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Best sound

“Belfast”

WINNER: “Dune”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best cinematography

WINNER: Greig Fraser, “Dune”

Dan Laustsen, “Nightmare Alley”

Ari Wegner, “The Power of the Dog”

Bruno Delbonnel, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Janusz Kaminski, “West Side Story”

Best documentary (short subject)

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

WINNER: “The Queen of Basketball”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Best visual effects

WINNER: “Dune”

“Free Guy”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Best film editing

“Don’t Look Up”

WINNER: “Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

“tick, tick...BOOM!”

Best makeup and hairstyling

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

WINNER: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

Best music (original score)

“Don’t Look Up”

WINNER: “Dune”

“Encanto”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

Best production design

WINNER: “Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Best short film (animated)

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

WINNER: “The Windshield Wiper”

Best short film (live action)

“Ala Kachuu — Take and Run”

“The Dress”

WINNER: “The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

Best actor in a leading role

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "tick, tick...BOOM!"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Best actor in a supporting role

Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Best actress in a leading role

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Penélope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Best animated feature film

"Encanto"

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells vs. the Machines"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

Best costume design

Jenny Beavan, "Cruella"

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, "Cyrano"

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, "Dune"

Luis Sequeira, "Nightmare Alley"

Paul Tazewell, "West Side Story"

Best director

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Best documentary (feature)

"Ascension"

"Attica"

"Flee"

"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"

"Writing with Fire"

Best international feature film

"Drive My Car," Japan

"Flee," Denmark

"The Hand of God," Italy

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom," Bhutan

"The Worst Person in the World," Norway

Best music (original song)

"Be Alive" from "King Richard"

"Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto"

"Down to Joy" from "Belfast"

"No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die"

"Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days"

Best picture

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

Best writing (adapted screenplay)

Siân Heder, "CODA"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, "Drive My Car"

Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth, "Dune"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Best writing (original screenplay)

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Adam McKay (Screenplay), Adam McKay & David Sirota (Story), "Don’t Look Up"

Zach Baylin, "King Richard"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, "The Worst Person in the World"