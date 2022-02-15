Oscars 2022: Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall were officially named as the hosts of the 94th Academy Awards — marking the first time the ceremony has had a host since 2018.

The news was announced during a "Good Morning America" telecast on Tuesday.

“Good morning America I’m not sure who thought this was a good idea," Schumer said in a "GMA" video. "But I am hosting the Oscars along with my good friends Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall."

The last entertainer to host the Academy Awards was ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kevin Hart, the comedian tapped to emcee the show in 2019, exited in an outcry over past homophobic tweets, and the group behind the Oscars carried on without a host.

Craig Erwich, the president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, confirmed there would be a host this year during the winter Television Critics Association virtual press tour, Variety reported.

Among the changes included in this year's show is that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will allow Twitter users to vote for their favorite movie of 2021 — regardless of whether the film was nominated for an Academy Award, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

People can vote for their favorite film of the year with the #OscarsFanFavorite hashtag on Twitter between now and Mar. 3, according to the Academy. Of the people who cast their votes, three people, along with a plus one, will be selected to go on an all-expense-paid trip to the 2023 Oscars in Los Angeles.

Will Packer serves as the producer organizing this year’s telecast, which the academy hopes will defy expectations and draw a decent-sized audience.

The Oscars air on March 27 on ABC.