The Oscars will reportedly cut 8 categories from the live ceremony. Some people think that's a bad call.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences drew some backlash on social media after news broke Tuesday that reportedly eight awards won't be telecast live at next month's Oscars ceremony.

Of the 23 categories, eight awards — including documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live action short and sound — will be handed out before the 94th annual ceremony is broadcast live on ABC on March 27, according to Variety and other outlets.

The academy did not immediately respond to NBC News' requests for comment Wednesday.

The news comes amid a decline in ratings for the Oscars over the last decade as cord-cutting and streaming video have eclipsed linear television viewership. The ratings for last year’s Oscars plunged to an all-time low, drawing 9.85 million total viewers.

David Rubin, president of the academy, sent a letter to members of the academy on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. In it, he wrote that the Dolby Theatre ceremony will begin an hour before the telecast does, according to the AP. He said this year's broadcast will be “tighter and more electric." NBC News has not reviewed a copy of the letter.

On Twitter, many began using “#PresentAll23” to express their disappointment with the decision, with some criticizing the academy for failing to properly highlight the work of all works of cinema.

"My heart breaks for the documentarians, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, composers, production designers, animators, sound editors and overall filmmakers who won’t get the same chance to enjoy their moment like other Oscar winners," one person tweeted. "Please change this and #PresentAll23."

Another tweet read: "PresentAll23 unless you want to tell animators, cinematographers, composers, costume designers, documentarians, editors, hairstylists, makeup artists, production designers, sound editors, sound mixers, VFX artists, and writers that they mean less to film than actors/directors."

Some noted that the show likely won't attract more viewers by slimming down the categories presented during the live broadcast.

"The Oscars need to stop trying to appeal to people who already won’t watch them," one tweet read. "Newsflash They. Will. Not. Watch."

The decision is the latest change to this year's ceremony, which is being produced by Will Packer.

Last week, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall were officially named as the hosts of the show — marking the first time the ceremony has had a host since 2018.

The show will also allow Twitter users to vote for their favorite movie of 2021, regardless of whether the film was nominated for an Academy Award.

Results will be revealed during the show, the academy said on social media.