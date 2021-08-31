'Our Idiot Brother' actor Matthew Mindler, 19, died by suicide, coroner says

"Our Idiot Brother" actor Matthew Mindler died by suicide, a Pennsylvania coroner's office said.

Mindler, a freshman at Millersville University in Lancaster County, was found dead Saturday near his campus. School officials said the 19-year-old was discovered in a wooded area in Manor Township after a search by a team of 40 people.

The cause of death is still pending but the manner was ruled a suicide, Eric Bieber with the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said.

Mindler was reported missing days before his death. The university said in an online statement Saturday that he attended classes earlier in the week before he disappeared. Video footage from inside a residence hall showed Mindler leaving his dorm room at West Villages around 8 p.m. on Aug. 24. School officials said he walked toward a parking lot area and did not return to campus.

"Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time," Millersville University President Daniel A. Wubah said in the statement.

His family has not publicly commented on the death.

Mindler of Hellertown, Pennsylvania, starred in the 2011 film "Our Idiot Brother" with Paul Rudd, Zooey Deschanel and Elizabeth Banks. His other acting credits include "Chad: An American Boy," "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" and "As the World Turns."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.