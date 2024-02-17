‘Outer Banks’ actor accused of assaulting medical staff at Las Vegas hospital says he was having anxiety attack

“Outer Banks” actor Austin North is accused of attacking nurses and a phlebotomist at a Las Vegas hospital before he was struck in the head with a metal tray and subdued, police said.

The incident occurred at the emergency department of University Medical Center Hospital around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, Las Vegas police said in an arrest report.

North, 27, who plays Topper Thornton in “Outer Banks,” is accused of punching one nurse, shoving another by the face, and pushing a phlebotomist, according to the arrest report.

The phlebotomist grabbed a tray and hit North in the forehead, knocking him down, the report says. North was then subdued by security, it says. A phlebotomist deals with blood draws.

North said in a statement that he does not remember the events at the hospital and that he was experiencing severe anxiety. He said that tests prove there were no alcohol or drugs involved.

“I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this past week. My friend drove me to the hospital, because I thought I was having a heart attack,” North said in a statement.

“I was having a severe anxiety attack. I have very little memory of the events that day at the hospital,” he said. “I have the upmost respect for healthcare, workers and hospital staff.”

North said he has battled anxiety for years, “and this was the most extreme panic attack I’ve ever had.”

The Las Vegas police officer who wrote the arrest report noted that North was asked if he remembered what happened, and that North “reported he has no recollection of any of the events.”

North was arrested on three counts of battery on a protected person. The charges are a gross misdemeanor, according to court records.

Online records show that North is free on bond. A status hearing about filing a criminal complaint is scheduled for Match 19, court records show. Records did not list an attorney for North.

“Outer Banks” is a series on Netflix about teenagers on an island looking for a lost treasure.