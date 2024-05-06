Paris Hilton jokes that her 5-month-old daughter could use a spray tan during their photo shoot

Paris Hilton is cheekily questioning the age limit for a spray tan.

In a TikTok video May 4, the mother of two, 43, sported a bronzed glow while holding her 5-month-old daughter, London, as they both don white dresses for their mother-daughter photo shoot.

“I got a spray tan last night and she’s like, ‘The usual?’ And I was like, ‘Yes!’ because usually I like to be really tan. But I wasn’t thinking about you,” she says in the clip, turning to London. “You’re so pale.”

“You’ve never been in the sun and I can’t spray tan you,” Hilton adds before asking, “Can you? Just kidding!”

Hilton captioned the post, “Counting down the days until I can teach Baby London about the art of a @Tan_Luxe spray tan!” adding the sparkle and cry-laughing emoji.

The socialite and her husband, Carter Reum, share two children together: 1-year-old son Phoenix and daughter London, whom the proud parents welcomed in November 2023.

The mom of two said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in November 2023 that motherhood has brought her a sense of peace.

She shared, “I just feel so at peace, just so happy (and) so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family and life that we’re building together and I couldn’t imagine anything else.”

Hilton has also opened up about being a mom on her Peacock reality series, “Paris in Love,” while poking fun at the “whimsical character” she has created for herself over the years.

In one December 2023 episode of the show, she claimed she didn’t personally change her son’s diaper until a month after he was born. She later clarified on X that her comment was part of a bit.

“On my show, #ParisInLove, I joked about changing a diaper for the first time, which, let’s be honest, was just me having a bit of fun — as you can see I changed his diaper the night I brought him home,” she wrote, in part. “But, in all seriousness, when it comes to being a mom, I’m fully involved and loving every moment of it.”

She said it was a silly comment that shouldn’t have been taken seriously.

“Sometimes, I play into the whimsical character I portrayed on #TheSimpleLife,” she continued. “It’s a role that’s hard to shake off completely. While I love a good laugh, I also believe in being real and responsible, especially as a parent.”

Read on to learn what else Hilton has said about raising two toddlers, below.

Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum

No one knew that Hilton and Reum were expecting their first child together, not even their loved ones.

“I just feel like my life has been so public and I just wanted something for me,” Hilton told TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in March 2023. “I didn’t want the media and people online just speaking about my son even before he was here on this earth.”

Privacy was so important, Hilton told Harper’s Bazaar, that when her surrogate was in labor, the reality star checked into the hospital under a different name and in disguise.

In January 2023, Hilton shared the first photo of her son, showing only his little hand curled around her thumb.

“You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote.

In February 2023, Hilton discussed her son’s “unique” name on her “This is Paris” podcast.

“I love that it’s not only a city but also has other meanings that are just beautiful,” she said. “I really believe that names have power and we wanted a name for our baby boy that was uniquely remarkable.”

“It stands for hope, rebirth and transformation,” said Hilton.

Phoenix’s middle name Barron is for her late grandfather who died in 2019.

In July 2023, Hilton celebrated Phoenix’s half-birthday by sharing Instagram photos.

“This Barbie is a Mom,” she wrote on the slideshow. “My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today. He is my world and makes my life feel so complete. Can’t wait for all the magical memories we will create together! Mommy loves you so much angel baby.”

In January 2024, Hilton threw an epic party with her celebrity friends to celebrate son Phoenix’s first birthday.

The reality star and entrepreneur shared photos and videos from Phoenix’s birthday bash on her Instagram story Jan. 27, 2024.

Before the festivities began, the mom of two uploaded a video of a blue and orange balloon display being set up in a backyard as “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from “The Lion King” blasted in the background.

Paris Hilton celebrates son Phoenix’s first birthday with a “Sliving Under The Sea” party.Paris Hilton / Instagram

But, it seems another classic Disney animation, “The Little Mermaid,” might’ve inspired the theme for Phoenix’s party. In the next clip, she gave a closer look at the birthday decorations, which included a massive archway with “Phoenix” on it, fish balloons and clear balloons that said “#slivingmom.”

Beneath the post, she revealed that the specific theme of son’s party was “Sliving Under the Sea.”

The birthday boy finally made an appearance in the following story. The proud mom, who wore a star tiara, matching necklace, a white Chanel purse and a blue ballgown fit for Cinderella, held her son as she gushed about him turning 1 years old. Phoenix looked adorable in a pageboy hat, white collared Fendi shirt, khaki pants and white sneakers. The mother and son duo also sported matching white sunglasses.

“I’m so excited. I’ve thrown amazing birthday parties my whole life, so to now be able to do this for my little boy is just such a special memory,” Hilton explained in the video.

The “Paris in Love” star later posed for photos with Phoenix in front of a grand archway.

After their mini photoshoot, Hilton and Phoenix visited the petting zoo in another section of the backyard where there were chickens, ducks, rabbits and goats in an enclosure. Hilton held one of the goats and showed it to her son, but the 1-year-old seemed a little scared and cried.

To celebrate Easter in March 2024, Hilton shared adorable pics of her with her “Easter bear,” Phoenix. The mom of two wore a hot pink dress and heels while the 1-year-old wore bear pajamas and fuzzy brown ears.

She also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot. In the video, Phoenix laughs while playing with his dad.

After hearing his throaty laugh, Hilton says, “He does the same laugh I do.” His mom makes the sound back to him, and it soon descends into a unique laugh-fest.

“When you and your baby have the same laugh,” Hilton wrote over the video. She added in the caption, “He gets it from his mama.”

London

In an Instagram post, Hilton announced the arrival of her daughter London on Nov. 23, 2023.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” Hilton wrote on an Instagram photo of a baby’s outfit branded with “London” and a pair of pink sunglasses, alongside a stuffed bunny.

While Hilton’s extended family knew that baby London was on her way, they didn’t know her due date. Hilton introduced them to her daughter on Thanksgiving Day.

Hilton always loved the name London for her future children.

“I knew when I was a little girl that I always wanted to have a daughter one day named London because London is one of my favorite cities in the world,” she said during the February 2023 “This Is Paris” podcast.

Less than a week after announcing the arrival of her baby girl, she spoke about embracing her “mom era” during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and my baby girl,” she gushed on Nov. 27, 2023.

Hilton said she and her husband are “just over the moon” about their family of four.

“I’m loving my mom era,” she added.

She also shared that Phoenix was quickly taken with his little sister.

“He’s just so gentle and sweet and he’ll put his hand out and rub her arm or her face,” Hilton said.