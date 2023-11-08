Patrick Dempsey is People's 2023 sexiest man alive

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

It’s that time of the year again: People has named its Sexiest Man Alive, and Patrick Dempsey's time has come.

Chosen by voters who cast online ballots over the fall, the 2023 Sexiest Man Alive was revealed Tuesday, on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The lucky man this year is none other than McDreamy.

“I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life,” the former “Grey’s Anatomy” star said to People. “It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”

The “Ferrari” actor said he was “completely shocked” to learn he was People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2023, adding, “And then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I’ve always been the bridesmaid! I’d completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good.”

Dempsey, 57, is married to Jillian Dempsey and they share three kids: Talula, 21, and 16-year-old twins Sullivan and Darb. The actor joked that his children will poke fun at his hunk status.

They’re “just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn’t be,” he said. “Which is good, they keep me young.”

Earlier Tuesday, the outlet name-dropped six of what it says are “many, many sexy men” in the upcoming issue: Pedro Pascal, Timothée Chalamet, Usher, Jamie Foxx, Lenny Kravitz and Jason Kelce.

People has been naming a “Sexiest Man Alive” since its inception in 1985. The first man to win was Mel Gibson, then 29.

Dempsey is in good present-day company as well. Last year, a then-41-year-old Chris Evans received the honor.

When Evans won, he was very excited for his mom to have some new bragging rights.

“My mom will be so happy,” he joked to People when he accepted the title. “She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

The year before, seemingly ageless Paul Rudd, who was 52 at the time, was named sexiest in all the land.

As for Rudd, he was expecting “so much grief” from his friends about the title but that he planned to “lean into it hard.”

“I’m going to own this. I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made,” the Kansas City native told the outlet. “But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that’s why they’re my friends.”