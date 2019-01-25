Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 25, 2019, 5:16 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

Comedian Patton Oswalt responded to a Twitter troll's mean message with kindness, helping the man raise more than $30,000 for medical bills.

Twitter user Michael Beaty responded to a not-safe-for-work anti-Trump poem Oswalt had posted to Twitter Wednesday with two angry tweets.

"I just realized why I was so happy you died in Blade Trinity!" Beaty responded to Oswalt. "And you shoot basketball ike (sic) the sawed off little man you are," he added in a second tweet.

Oswalt, who is often outspoken on Twitter, said he had responded to Beaty in kind, "but then I looked at his timeline and he’s in a LOT of trouble health-wise. I’d be pissed off too. He’s been dealt some sh**ty cards — let’s deal him some good ones."

"Click and donate — just like I’m about to," Patton wrote in the tweet that included a post from Beaty seeking "Help after Sepsis, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Coma," with a link to a GoFundMe account. The description on the page said Beaty was in the hospital for two weeks and was looking at "massive medical costs" and a long recovery.

By Friday morning, donations to Beaty's GoFundMe had surpassed the $5,000 goal by more than $26,000.

"I want to thank everyone who came to my aid with generous outpourings- and also to @pattonoswalt without whom I would not be the recipient of so much love and support. I'm not a man who ever cries but I had to wait to send this," Beaty wrote on Twitter in response.

In addition to feeling grateful, Beaty also had a change of heart.

Oswalt "managed to not only let me slide on a rough tweet to him but started something that has me reevaluating friendships and productive dialogue regardless of political affiliation," Beaty wrote in one tweet.

"Patton. You have humbled me to the point where I can barely compose my words. You have caused me to take pause and reflect on how harmful words from my mouth could result in such an outpouring," Beaty added.

Patton, not known to pass up an opportunity to make people laugh, tweeted Thursday: "See, THIS is why compassion and forgiveness are the best — wait, you CRIED?!? You f*****’ p****! Donation CANCELLED."

Patton also promised an upcoming performance in Alabama, where Beaty lives.