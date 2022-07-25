Paul Sorvino, 'Goodfellas' and 'Law & Order' star, dies at 83

Actor Paul Sorvino, known for streetwise tough guy roles in "Goodfellas" and "Law & Order," died of natural causes at the age of 83 on Monday morning.

Sorvino's wife, the Emmy-winning actor Dee Dee Sorvino, was by his side in Indiana at the time of his death, according to Sorvino's publicist Roger Neal.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage," Dee Dee Sorvino said in a statement released by Neal.

Paul Sorvino and his daughter Mira Sorvino attend the premiere of "Reservation Road" in Toronto in 2007. Kathleen Voege / AP file

The Brooklyn-born actor enjoyed more than five decades of work across film, television and the Broadway stage as he portrayed a range of compelling and dramatic characters.

But Sorvino may be best known for his work in Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas," where he played mobster Paul Cicero. He told AP Radio in 2004 that he was proud of his work in the 1990 film.

"But it’s only one small section of what I am and it’s completely antithetical to my personality,” Sorvino said. “It’s nothing like me as a human being.”

Sorvino, an alumni of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, made his Broadway debut in the 1964 musical "Bajour." He later starred in shows such as "Skyscraper" and "An American Millionaire," according to Playbill.

Throughout his film career, Sorvino delivered dramatic performances playing real people. In Warren Beatty's "Reds," Sorvino played Italian-American communist Louis Fraina. In Oliver Stone's "Nixon," he played former secretary of state Henry Kissinger, earning him a Screen Actor's Guild nomination.

He is survived by his wife as well as his three adult children: Mira, Michael and Amanda Sorvino.

Sorvino worked with his children in different projects over the years. He acted and directed the 2012 film "The Trouble With Cali," written by Amanda Sorvino and starring Micheal Sorvino.

Mira Sorvino, herself an Oscar winning actor, starred with Sorvino the 2020 movie “Most Guys Are Losers.”

Mira Sorvino shared a childhood photo to social media in April to celebrate her father’s birthday.

“I miss you so much and hope to be together in person very soon!” she wrote.

She was one of many women in Hollywood who came forward in 2017 to publicly accuse former producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

When asked about his daughter's experience with Weinstein by TMZ in 2018, Sorvino told the outlet Weinstein "oughta hope he goes to jail."

"Because if we come across, I think he would be lying on the floor," he said at the time.

Paul Sorvino on "Law & Order." Moviestore / Shutterstock

Weinstein has since been convicted of rape and sentenced to 23 years in prison. This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.