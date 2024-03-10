People are cringing after Madonna accidentally calls out a fan for sitting at her show — in a wheelchair

Fans are cringing online after Madonna questioned a concertgoer for sitting down during her show — before realizing they appeared to be in a wheelchair.

The longtime pop icon was performing at Kia Forum Thursday during a Los Angeles stop in her ongoing global concert tour.

"What are you doing sitting down over there?" she yelled on stage, pointing into a cheering crowd. "What are you doing sitting down?"

Upon walking to the edge of the stage and taking a closer look, the singer added, "Oh, OK. Politically incorrect, sorry about that. I'm glad you're here."

Representatives for Madonna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Video footage of the incident, which circulated across social media this weekend, quickly incited mixed backlash from internet users, many of whom expressed disappointment in the singer's remarks.

The video garnered more than 2.4 million views on TikTok, where it was first posted.

"WHATS HER ISSUE😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭" one TikTok user commented to 16,000 likes.

"Something about 'I'm glad you're here' makes it even worse..." commented another.

And on X, many took issue with Madonna for calling out the attendee at all.

"Lots of people need to sit down who don’t use wheelchairs, too. This is honestly just gross, ableist behavior," one user wrote on X. "Appreciate that the person purchased a ticket and came to see you!"

Some also wondered whether sitting down during a concert was worth taking issue with in the first place.

“Does it matter if they’re sitting or standing? they paid for the ticket and took the time to be there?” a user wrote. “Isn’t that enough??? 🤷‍♂️”

"Believe it or not, sitting down or standing up does not directly determine the enjoyment of an audience member at a concert!" wrote another.