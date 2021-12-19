Performer stabbed at 'Once Upon a Time in LA' festival

A rapper was stabbed at the "Once Upon a Time in LA" festival, organized in part by Snoop Dogg, on Saturday at the Stadium in Exposition Park in Los Angeles.

The alleged victim is said to be in his 30s and was believed to be a performer at the "Once Upon a Time in L.A." music festival on Saturday.

The Associated Press named the performer as Drakeo the Ruler, real name Darrell Caldwell, citing The Los Angeles Times. NBC News was unable to confirm if Drakeo the Ruler was the victim in the stabbing.

On Sunday, the phrase "RIP Drakeo" began trending on Twitter.

The Los Angeles Police Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the first distress call made at the festival around 8:40 p.m.

“There has been an incident at the Once Upon A Time in LA festival at the Banc of California. The festival has concluded early. LAPD will be in the area assisting CHP (with) the investigation,” the LAPD wrote in a tweet.

In an email to NBC News, the "Once Upon a Time in L.A." Festival organizers said, “There was an altercation in the roadway backstage.”

Artists and organizers decided to not perform the remaining sets “out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities." Attendees were also asked to leave.

The hip hop music festival was a single day event organized by rapper Snoop Dogg, who also headlined the event, entertainment company Live Nation and agent Bobby Dee.

The festival line up featured prominent rappers like 50 Cent, Ice Cube, and Three Six Mafia.

The stabbing comes two days after medical examiners released details of the official cause of death for the 10 people who died during the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas.

The Nov. 5 concert had turned deadly after a crowd surge that left 300 people injured and 25 hospitalized.