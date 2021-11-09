Pete Davidson seemingly addresses Kim Kardashian rumors in new interview

Pete Davidson seemed to address the rumors that he's dating in an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Monday night.

The “Saturday Night Live” star was there to talk about his new animated show “The Freak Brothers” on the streaming service Tubi when he had an exchange with Meyers that appeared to allude to the sensation caused last month by viral photos of him holding hands with Kardashian West on a ride at California’s Knott’s Scary Farm.

“I want to address something,” Meyers said. “I feel like I want to confirm if it’s real or a rumor. You’ve been reading a lot about it in the press.”

“Yeah, you know I’ve been wanting to talk about this because...” Davidson said.

“Thank you. We appreciate you doing it here,” Meyers interjected.

“There’s a lot of people I walk by,” Davidson said. “People are, like, whispering, and, you know, making eyes at me.”

Davidson then smiled.

“But it is true — I do have a show on Tubi coming out,” he said.

“The Tubi,” Meyers joked.

“A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi,” Davidson said. “It’s a real thing. Tubi.”

“That’s exciting,” Meyers replied.

“Thank you,” a cagey Davidson said.

The scene captured at Knott’s Scary Farm came after Kardashian West hosted “SNL” and even shared a kiss with Davidson during an “Aladdin”-themed skit on the show. Neither of them have publicly commented about any possible relationship.

Kardashian West filed for divorce earlier this year from her husband of six years, Kanye West, with whom she has four children.