Philadelphia rapper Chynna Rogers dies at 25

Philadelphia model-turned-rapper Chynna Rogers died on Wednesday, her family said. She was 25 years old.
"Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed," the family said in a statement to NBC News.
A cause of death has not been revealed.
The Philadelphia native signed with the agency Ford Models at age 14 after being discovered at the Six Flags Great Adventure park in New Jersey, according to Pitchfork magazine. But she always had goals of being in the music industry.
Rogers' dream became a reality when in high school she teamed up with the late producer A$AP Yams, who formed the hip-hop group A$AP Mob.
A$AP Yams died of an accidental drug overdose in 2015.
During a 2018 interview with Pitchfork, Rogers opened up about her music career, her struggles with drug addiction and the death of her mother, which she said she refused to let derail her sobriety.
"My mom would be really tight with me if I used her as an excuse to fall off," she said. "It's just more reason to work and get this s--- done."
Rogers told the outlet that for a while she didn't feel like she deserved success because she "hadn’t gone through enough terrible stuff."
"I didn’t feel like I deserved to be making a living off talking about my life yet because I just couldn’t relate to enough people. It wasn’t just the drug-addict thing, but also all the behaviors that come with it, all the situations you end up in, and the people you end up around just living that life," she explained. "Now I feel like I’ve been through enough s---. Now I feel like I can actually talk to y’all about something."
Over the course of her career, Rogers released several EPs including "I'm Not Here. This Isn't Happening" in 2015 and "music 2 die 2" in 2017. Some of her earlier hit songs included 2013’s “Selfie” and 2014’s “Glen Coco.”