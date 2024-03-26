'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer confirms a reboot for next installment of franchise

Seven years after the last "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie, the blockbuster Disney franchise is starting fresh with a reboot, the films' producer confirmed.

“We’re gonna reboot Pirates,” producer Jerry Bruckheimer told ComicBook.com in an interview published Monday. “That is easier to put together because you don’t have to wait for certain actors."

No information is available on the new storyline or possible actors involved with the project.

Bruckheimer told The Sunday Times back in 2022 that Johnny Depp, who played Captain Jack Sparrow in all five previous movies, was unlikely to reprise the character.

The producer had two scripts in development at the time, one starring Margot Robbie in a female-led spinoff and one without.

In 2023, then-president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production Sean Bailey told the New York Times that restarting the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise was a priority for the company.

“We think we have a really good, exciting story that honors the films that have come before but also has something new to say,” Bailey said.

Disney did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.