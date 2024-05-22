Pitbull loves the 'Bridgerton' strings cover as much as everyone else

Dearest readers: It appears Pitbull is also a fan of Lady Whistledown.

An orchestral cover of the artist's “Give Me Everything" featured in "Bridgerton" has gone viral since part one of the show's third season dropped on Thursday.

The song plays during a steamy carriage scene between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), as they get intimate for the first time. Fans of the Bridgerton universe collectively freaked out over the anticipated moment — and the choice of music.

Following all the hype, Pitbull — known for his nickname Mr. Worldwide and catchphrase "Dale" — shared his thoughts in an Instagram post with a clip of the scene.

“This again shows the world how music is the international language that transcends over boundaries more so how a hit song can remain timeless," he wrote in his social media post on Tuesday. "Thank you @bridgertonnetflix and @netflix for the opportunity, Dale!”

Since the show's season 1 release in 2020, its soundtrack, which features orchestral covers of pop songs, has become popular in its own right.

A spokesperson for Spotify told NBC News that on May 16, the date of the third season’s release, the music streaming platform saw spikes in the U.S. for three featured covers from the show by Vitamin String Quartet.

Streams of the group's cover of Sia's "Cheap Thrills" increased nearly 2,000% compared to the average U.S. daily streams. The cover of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" saw the same spike. Listenership of the orchestral cover of BTS' "Dynamite" increased over 1,200% versus the average, the spokesperson said in an email.

Online, many fans appeared especially excited after Netflix revealed in a post on X that there would be a Pitbull cover.

Spotify also weighed in, with the music platform responding on X: "been saying for years we needed pitbull in the bridgerton universe."

Even Coughlan found the Pitbull song an odd, but fitting, choice.

“That was the least expected,” she told USA Today in a recent interview while laughing. “ ... Of all the artists, that is not who I thought they’d go for...now from the day until I die I’ll be associated with Pitbull.”

She described it as a “great song” that “works well in that moment.” She also joked that, like Pitbull, the Colin character is also Mr. Worldwide “because he travels a lot.”

"Bridgerton" music supervisor Justin Kamps told Netflix's Tudum that “everyone was a little bit shocked that they were so in love with this Pitbull song cover for this sequence, of all things."

“But the song is amazing, and it has this great build to it, and that’s what the scene really needed," he told the publication. "It needed this anticipation and then an explosion into the main chorus of the song as we see what’s happening on screen.”

In response to Pitbull's post, the Bridgerton social media account wrote a comment in the voice of Lady Whistledown herself.

“This author would most certainly agree with Lord Worldwide… Music speaks when words cannot.”