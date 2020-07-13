Pregnant YouTuber Nicole Thea dead at 24 years old, family says

Nicole Thea, a London-based YouTube star, and her unborn child died Saturday, according to her family. She was 24 years old.

"To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning," the family wrote in an Instagram statement Sunday. "As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened."

The statement did not elaborate on Thea's cause of death. It noted that Thea had pre-scheduled "a few YouTube videos" to upload on her channel before her death, including one of her trying a milk bath for the first time, which was posted Sunday. Thea's partner, dancer Jeffery Frimpong, who is better known as Global Boga, will post the remaining videos as scheduled. Thea's management did not respond to NBC News' email and phone requests for further comment.

Thea, who was about eight months pregnant, was known for posting videos about beauty and dancing and had been chronicling her pregnancy online since she announced she was having a baby with Boga in an April Instagram video. She had more than 80,000 followers on YouTube and 100,000+ followers on Instagram and also created a jewelry and eyelash line called Thea Kollection.

Nicole Thea. @nicoletheatv via Instagram

"We can't hide this any longer, secrets out... GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet. I'm finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me," the YouTuber wrote at the time. "Honestly, @global_boga has been the best support EVER and GOD made no mistakes making him the father."

Boga shared a video on Saturday, featuring him dancing with a baby carriage, and wrote that he couldn't wait to take his son to the playground. He wrote in an earlier post that he believed his son would be born on a Monday.