Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 22, 2019, 2:38 PM GMT By Variety

LOS ANGELES - The memoir Prince was working on at the time of his death is coming out Oct. 29, according to the Associated Press.

Publisher Random House confirmed Monday that "The Beautiful Ones" will combine Prince's unfinished manuscript with rare photos, scrapbooks and lyrics.

Announced just weeks before his 2016 death, the 288-page book, issued in partnership with the late artist's estate, will include an introduction by New Yorker writer Dan Piepenbring, whom Prince had chosen as a collaborator. In 2018, literary agent Esther Newberg told Variety that Prince had completed more than 50 handwritten pages.

"'The Beautiful Ones' is the deeply personal account of how Prince Rogers Nelson became the Prince we know: the real-time story of a kid absorbing the world around him and creating a persona, an artistic vision, and a life, before the hits and the fame that would come to define him," Random House announced.

The book will span from Prince's childhood to his early years as a musician to the cusp of international stardom, using Prince's own writings, a scrapbook of his personal photos, and the original handwritten lyric sheets for many of his most iconic songs, which he kept at Paisley Park.

Piepenbring's introduction will touch upon Prince's final days, "a time when Prince was thinking deeply about how to reveal more of himself and his ideas to the world, while retaining the mystery and mystique he'd so carefully cultivated," according to the announcement.

Prince died in April of 2016 of an accidental drug overdose.