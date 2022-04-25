'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes hospitalized after rattlesnake bite

"The Princess Bride" star Cary Elwes was hospitalized after being bitten by a rattlesnake in California.

"Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake,” the actor said Monday on social media, referencing a "Rodent of Unusual Size" from the 1987 film, which co-starred Robin Wright. He posted an of his hand with a swollen and black and blue finger.

“Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks."

The British-born actor was reportedly working in his yard when he was bit.

The 59-year-old actor is best known for his leading roles as Westley in the 1987 film "The Princess Bride" and Dr. Lawrence Gordon in the "Saw" film series.