'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes hospitalized after rattlesnake bite

Elwes, best known for his role in "The Princess Bride," said he was recovering well and thanked rescuers and medical staff in California s
Image: Cary Elwes
Cary Elwes, 59, is best known for his leading roles as Westley in the 1987 film, "The Princess Bride," and Dr. Lawrence Gordon in the "Saw" film series.Richard Shotwell / Invision/AP file
By Wilson Wong and Diana Dasrath

"The Princess Bride" star Cary Elwes was hospitalized after being bitten by a rattlesnake in California.

"Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake,” the actor said Monday on social media, referencing a "Rodent of Unusual Size" from the 1987 film, which co-starred Robin Wright. He posted an of his hand with a swollen and black and blue finger.

“Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks."

The British-born actor was reportedly working in his yard when he was bit.

The 59-year-old actor is best known for his leading roles as Westley in the 1987 film "The Princess Bride" and Dr. Lawrence Gordon in the "Saw" film series.

Wilson Wong

Wilson Wong is a culture and trends reporter for NBC News Digital.

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is entertainment producer and senior reporter for NBC News covering all platforms.