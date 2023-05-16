Priscilla Presley settles dispute with granddaughter over Lisa Marie Presley's estate

Priscilla Presley says she has settled a dispute over the estate of Lisa Marie Presley, who died in January, with her granddaughter.

Attorneys for Priscilla Presley, 77, and Riley Keough, 33, informed a judge of the settlement in court on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Times. Priscilla had challenged the validity of her daughter Lisa Marie's will that gave Keough control of the trust.

In a statement Tuesday, Priscilla noted that the dispute was not a lawsuit against her granddaughter but a "plea to the court and request for document interpretation."

"As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together," Priscilla said. "My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together."

Lisa Marie Presley, her daughter Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley in 2004. Paolo Cocco / AFP via Getty Images file

It's unclear how much money is involved in the trust, but it essentially holds the entirety of Elvis Presley's estate. Priscilla, who has been credited with bringing her former husband’s estate out of debt, wants to retain control over the trust, according to her January filing.

Details of the settlement were not made public.

Priscilla and business manager Barry Siegel were originally named as trustees, but the challenged amendment from 2016 shifted that responsibility to Keough.

Priscilla's motion, which was filed in January, alleged that she was not notified of her removal as a trustee of her daughter's estate, as required. The filing questioned the validity of the amendment to Lisa Marie's will because it exists only as a PDF copy.

Priscilla's motion also took issue with a signature claiming to be Lisa Marie’s but appears inconsistent with the deceased's handwriting, and that it has Lisa Marie’s signature on a blank page devoid of language pertaining to the amendment.

Lisa Marie's amendment also had her son, Benjamin Keough, listed as a trustee until he died in 2020.

Elvis Presley's former home, Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, was solely owned by his daughter Lisa Marie. The 13-acre residence has been transformed into a major tourist destination that includes many of Elvis’ remaining personal effects, such as costumes, wardrobe, awards, furniture and cars, according to Graceland.