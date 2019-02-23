Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 23, 2019, 3:22 PM GMT By Variety

LOS ANGELES — Prominent Los Angeles comedian Brody Stevens died Friday in Los Angeles, Variety has confirmed. He was 48.

"Brody was an inspiring voice who was a friend to many in the comedy community," Stevens' reps said in a statement. "He pushed creative boundaries and his passion for his work and his love of baseball were contagious. He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time."

Brody Stevens attends Variety's 2nd Annual Power Of Comedy Event at Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood on Nov. 19, 2011. Paul A. Hebert / Invision via AP file

A regular at Los Angeles comedy clubs like the Comedy Store, Stevens was known for sets with a positive spin. In 2013, he was featured in his own Comedy Central special called "Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!" and was frequently a warm-up act on comedy TV shows like "Why? With Hannibal Buress," "Chelsea Lately," "Who Gets The Last Laugh?," and "The Best Damn Sports Show Period."

Stevens was also an actor in both film and television. His film credits include "The Hangover," "The Hangover Part II," "Due Date," "Blind Ambition," "I'll Believe You," and "R2PC: Road to Park City."

His TV credits include "Brody Stevens: Live From the Main Room," "American Dad!," "Adventure Time," "Comedy Bang! Bang!," "Kroll Show," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "Late Night With Conan O'Brien," "Tosh.0," and many others. He was also a writer on an episode of "Laugh Factory."

Fellow comedians and celebrities have tweeted their reactions to Stevens' death.

"RIP Brody Stevens. Nobody else was like him, on or off stage," said Kumail Nanjiani. "Whenever I saw him, I'd end up talking like him for three days. It's sadder and sadder," he said in a reply to his first tweet.

Patton Oswalt reached out to Twitter followers with a message of mental health awareness. "I never get to see Brody Stevens again I can't stand this," he wrote.

See other tweets mourning the late comedian below.

"Such a funny man. Such a good man," Bob Saget tweeted. "We need you and your comedy."