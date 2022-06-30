RadioShack would like to clarify that its Twitter wasn’t hacked. They just sell crypto now.

Electronics retailer RadioShack said it was not hacked on Twitter after a series of tweets filled with vulgarities and expletives drew widespread confusion.

In fact, the person behind RadioShack’s official account tweeted Wednesday that they knew the tweets "would go viral" because they were "fire AF."

"No we didnt get hacked, and no im not fired," the tweet read.

The company is now a crypto platform, called RadioShack Crypto, which prompted many on Twitter to speculate that the posts were a way to gain publicity. The brand's name was trending on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday.

“Taking the second half of an edible after feeling nothing from the first half is always a bad idea. This chocolate bar got me out here fighting for my life,” one of the tweets read.

"If you find a squirter marry her," a now-deleted tweet read.

RadioShack did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

The company filed for bankruptcy twice in about two years between 2015 and 2017. In 2020, RadioShack was bought by Retail Ecommerce Ventures, a Miami-based company that has attempted to revive distressed retailers like Pier 1 Imports, Modell's Sporting Goods and Stein Mart.

"The RadioShack Twitter account is going wild. It's like a 4chan post over there," one Twitter user wrote. "Surely this new edgy online persona isn't a carefully crafted corporate plan..."

Another Twitter user warned people about falling "for this grift." They wrote, "Radioshack is getting a lot of attention for being edgelord wacky right now. This is an ad campaign to court public favor for their crypto scheme."